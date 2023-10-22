ZANU PF Trapped Between Tshabangu And Obert Mpofu

Spread the love

The Political Quagmire: Obert Mpofu and ZANU PF’s Duplicity

By Farai D Hove | In the ever-shifting landscape of Zimbabwean politics, a recent development has left Obert Mpofu and his ZANU PF party trapped, and their response reveals glaring inconsistencies. The recall of 70 members of parliament from ZANU PF has exposed a duplicitous stance by Mpofu, who vocally complains about the announcement of the recalls, all the while failing to address similar disputes within Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party. Let’s delve into these blind spots in Obert Mpofu’s perspective.

Duality of Mpofu’s Position

Obert Mpofu’s position is outlined in an article he published where he argues that political clout-chasing, mischief, and malice will be the undoing of the opposition. He firmly asserts that ZANU PF is not involved in the CCC’s internal struggles and will not be dragged into their disputes. However, Mpofu’s claims come under scrutiny when we examine his reaction to the recall of ZANU PF MPs.

The Recall Drama

A recall of ZANU PF MPs is an internal matter that should ideally be resolved within the party. Still, Mpofu’s reaction suggests a different story. He complains about a malicious letter purportedly recalling the MPs, ostensibly signed by an interim ZANU PF secretary-general. Mpofu asserts his authority as the secretary-general and questions the existence of this interim figure, labeling it “nonsense.”

Selective Outrage

The crux of the matter lies in Mpofu’s selective outrage. While he vociferously defends ZANU PF against perceived attacks, he remains conspicuously silent on similar controversies within the opposition. This raises questions about his consistency and impartiality in addressing internal disputes.

Playing the Victim

In his article, Mpofu portrays ZANU PF as a victim of the opposition’s malicious tactics. He accuses the opposition of trying to soil ZANU PF’s image and reputation, using “childish behavior” and disinformation campaigns. While such actions are undoubtedly concerning, they must be addressed within a broader context that acknowledges the challenges facing both sides.

Double Standards

A glaring double standard emerges when Mpofu dismisses the CCC’s attempts to gain attention and dialogue while asserting that ZANU PF is under no obligation to engage with the opposition. This contradicts the principles of open and constructive political discourse, essential for a democratic society.

Obert Mpofu’s response to the recall of 70 ZANU PF MPs reflects an apparent blind spot in his vision, and it raises questions about the consistency and fairness of his approach. While he defends ZANU PF vehemently, he ignores similar issues within the CCC. Zimbabwean politics remains a complex and dynamic arena, and as the nation seeks stability and progress, addressing internal disputes with fairness and transparency is paramount.

BELOW IS MPOFU’ ARTICLE:

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...