Police Ban Zimbos From Joining Palestinian Demonstration

Spread the love

“Zimbabwe Police Halt Anti-Mnangagwa Demo, Allow Only Pro-Palestine March: Citizens Outraged”

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwean authorities have put a pause on the massive anti-Mnangagwa demonstrations, permitting only pro-Palestine marches to proceed. This decision sparked widespread discontent among Zimbabweans eager to express their grievances domestically, even as they stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) voiced their frustration on social media on Monday, critiquing the state’s suppression of the people’s voices. “The Zimbabwean State has blocked the ordinary people of Zimbabwe from marching in solidarity with the ordinary people in Palestine. The Union is filing a fresh application for this critical march. States are coming together to sustain the oppression of the masses. We will continue mobilising,” stated the impassioned release by ARTUZ.

While international eyes are trained on the unrest in Gaza, Zimbabweans are finding their efforts for solidarity censored, adding a layer of complexity to the global discourse on freedom of expression and peaceful protest. Despite this setback, plans for a pro-Palestine rally are in full swing.

ARTUZ, undeterred by the hurdles in organizing the anti-Mnangagwa protest, has taken to social media to rally support for the Palestinian cause. They announced yesterday, “The world is united in condemning the atrocities in Gaza. Join the Zimbabwe Palestine march scheduled for tomorrow, 24 October 2023. The march begins from Ashbrittle Shops, Cnr Golden Stairs and The Chase at 1100hrs. Organisers will distribute Palestinian flags. #IStandWithPalestine.”

The unfolding situation puts into question the Zimbabwean government’s stance on human rights and freedom of assembly, particularly in allowing international solidarity while simultaneously quelling domestic dissent. As the situation develops, the world watches to see how Zimbabwe navigates this delicate balance between suppressing internal protests and supporting global humanitarian causes.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...