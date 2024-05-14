President Mnangagwa Soiled By Mai Titi’s Frauds

Spread the love

Open letter to President Munangagwa

Your Excellency,

We are writing to bring to your attention a matter of great concern that requires your urgent attention. As citizens of Zimbabwe in the Diaspora,

We are deeply troubled by the continuous behaviour of Felistas Murata popularly known as Mai TT on social media. This lady has swindled a lot of money from people and she publicly threatens the people she owes money on social media. Ms Murata claims to have the power to ban Zimbabweans in the Diaspora from entering Zimbabwe. Felistas Murata uses her social media platform to advertise for many companies in Zimbabwe. Ms Murata also started a pyramid scheme on Facebook and she swindled a lot of money from women in the Diaspora. Ms Murata was imprisoned last year for “Theft of state property “. Our concern as a nation is, she uses the Government to threaten people. When we saw her whispering in your ear on a picture she circulated on social media it became a cause for concern for us. Ms Murata is a:

1. Scammer

2. Social Media Bully

3. Conwoman

4. Thief

We can provide detailed information and facts about this issue, including the list of people she owes money.

This issue is of great importance to us as citizens of Zimbabwe, and I believe that it requires your immediate attention and action. I am confident that you share my concern and commitment to addressing this issue for the betterment of our society.

I urge you to take necessary steps to address this issue and make a positive impact on the lives of the people of Zimbabwe. I would be grateful if you could keep us informed of any actions that are taken or progress made on this issue.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. I appreciate your service to our country and look forward to your response.

Regards

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...