Denver Mukamba Excels

Former Dynamos midfielder Denver Mukamba has reportedly received $2000 after making his debut in the Northern Region Division One.

Mukamba joined ambitious side Scotland FC, which is owned by Member of the Parliament and businessman Scott Sakupwanya, last month.

According to a report posted on Northern Region Division One page, the midfielder received the money for scoring a brace in the 3-1 win over Trojan over the weekend.

The player receives $1000 for every goal scored.

Meanwhile, Mukamba is currently out after picking a muscle injury in Scotland’s 1-0 loss against Pam two weeks ago.

