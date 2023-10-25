Zanu PF Unrolls 2028 Campaign

Spread the love

For any meaningful sustainable development, structures are very important.

Any success story should have a foundation. We are determined to change the face of the poultry industry .

We are building structures to scale up the production and breeding of free range poultry in Zimbabwe.

ZANU PF Party Nevanji Munyaradzi Chiondegwa ZANU PF UK Obert Jiri .

Farai Mupinduki Tapfumaneyi Vivian Banhire Mahwani Kangausaru . Tendai Chirau Its in support of Agriculture 8.0 strategy.-ZBC News

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...