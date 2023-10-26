Malema Says Zanu PF Is A Criminal Syndicate That Steals Elections

By A Correspondent| South African opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has labelled the ruling Zanu PF party as a criminal syndicate that uses the army and the police to intimidate people and steal elections.

Speaking on The Daily Thetha show, Malema did not mince his words describing Zanu PF as a syndicate of criminals who abuses state institutions to retain power.

“If you go to Zimbabwe, Zanu PF is not a popular party, it’s a criminal syndicate that steals elections, uses the army and the police to intimidate people,” said Malema.

