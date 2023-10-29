Tshabangu Speaks On Zanu PF Links

By-Self-proclaimed CCC secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu has opened up on allegations of his links with Zanu PF.

Tshabangu, who was responding to the party leader Nelson Chamisa, who said the rebellious party member was an agent of the ruling party, said he respected the political movement leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu said Chamisa is the legitimate leader of the CCC and considered him the “face of the struggle.”

Tshabangu has faced criticism for recalling 15 Members of Parliament (MPs) and some councillors, claiming they no longer belong to the party.

He denied allegations of working with the ruling party Zanu PF to destroy the main opposition in the land and said he was fighting against mismanagement and wants individuals from Bulawayo to represent the province.

He refused to blame Chamisa for party chaos but blamed “criminals around the president.

