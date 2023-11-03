Chinhoyi Hospital Boss Arrested

Spread the love

CHINHOYI Provincial Hospital Medical Superintendent Collet John Mawire has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed Mawire’s arrest this Wednesday.

“I can confirm that Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Provincial Medical Superintendent Collet John Mawire was arrested yesterday on allegations of criminal abuse of office and he is expected to appear in court this Wednesday,” she said.

Allegations are that sometime in 2021, Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital sought to procure a 500 EX HT Expandable PABX Machine which was then valued at more than ZWL$2 million.

It is alleged that to fast-track the process, Mawire and his accomplice who is still at large, authorised a request for quotations knowing fully well that the value involved was way above the required threshold.

According to ZACC, investigations revealed that Mawire approved a payment of the amount.

It is also alleged that despite the value of the goods procured being way above the required threshold for quotations, the co-accused proceeded to use the request without seeking approval and or exemption from the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

The accused is expected to appear at the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court this Wednesday.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...