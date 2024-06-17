Bus Carrying SDA Members Catches Fire, Several Feared Dead

Spread the love

By Crime and Court Reporter- Several members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church members from Manicaland are feared dead after the Passion Link bus they were travelling in caught fire on Sunday.

The church members were going back home to Manicaland from Bernard Mizeki Shrine in Marondera.

Several others were injured in the same accident.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said they will release more details later.

Comm Nyathi and other senior officers are currently on their way to visit the accident scene in Manicaland province.

“We will release a detailed statement once we are on the ground. Currently it is still not clear how many people were killed but there are some bodies that were reportedly found at the scene,” he said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...