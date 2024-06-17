Chivhayo Goes Into Hidding

By Political Reporter- The Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) has confirmed searching for Zanu PF sympathiser and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo concerning a series of corruption cases involving hundreds of millions of dollars.

Chivhayo has been bragging that he is getting fraudulent government tenders through the help of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several senior government officials, including the head of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation, CIO, Isaac Moyo.

Michael Reza, the ZACC chairperson, told reporters in Harare Monday that they launched a manhunt on Chivhayo:

“I want Zimbabweans to know that we have not been sitting on this. We have collected certain information. When we go to court and look at Form 242, you will see detailed information with facts, figures and numbers. So far, we have 3 names featured: Mike Chimombe, Moses Mpofu and Wicknell Chivhayo. If other names pop up during investigations , we will pursue those.

