War Vets Dump Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- A group of disgruntled former liberation fighters has floated the idea of forming a political party.

Their primary organisation, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), is concerned that some members plan to transform the association into a political party to challenge Zanu PF in future elections.

Inspired by former South African President Jacob Zuma, who formed the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) which contested the 29 May general elections and denied the ruling African National Congress (ANC) a governing majority, these war veterans are also against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s intentions to extend his mandate beyond the two-term constitutional limit.

The faction, led by Moffat Marashwa, walked out of a meeting held in Harare last Monday to discuss various issues affecting ex-combatants.

They claimed the meeting was being used to prepare for the formation of an opposition party. The meeting was co-chaired by War Veterans Minister Monica Mavhunga and acting Public Service Minister Lovemore Matuke.

National executive members of another ZNLWVA faction, such as Andrease Mathibela, Dadirai Gijimana, and Edward Dube, attended the meeting, along with Douglas Mahiya, the ZANU PF War Veterans League national secretary in the politburo.

In a communique dated June 11, 2024, seen by The Standard, Marashwa updated members of his faction, stating:

“The meeting was intended to inform us of a roadmap they had planned to hold an illegal national congress of the ZNLWVA on an unknown date. Comrade Marashwa’s delegates walked out of the meeting after realizing that the meeting was intended to convert the ZNLWVA into a political party, like what happened in South Africa where MK challenged ANC in the recent elections. As your national executive committee, we are going to resist any actions intended to divert the ZNLWVA founding objectives of improving the welfare of our members.”

Mathibela, who leads a ZNLWVA camp not affiliated with ZANU PF, confirmed the meeting but denied claims of plotting to form a new political party.

“There is no element of truth in that. We are just talking about the state of the nation where we pray things could change for the better for all Zimbabweans as currently, Zimbabwe is not functional.”

-The Standard

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...