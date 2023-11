Zanu PF Sympathisers Threaten Citizens Over Kajese Picture

After investigations by ZRP, this man on the picture is not a C10 as claimed by some CCC keyboard warriors, many people who have peddling lies that this man is C10 agent are going to be invited by ZRP for investigations and provide their evidence to the police and failure to do so they will be arrested for spreading falsehoods in terms of Criminal Act.

Zimbabwe is against Fake Abduction

Source : Zanu PF

