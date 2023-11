Arrest Known Perpetrators Of Violence

Help Arrest the Perpetrators of Abductions & Torture!

We demand justice for the victims of abductions and torture in Zimbabwe! Join us in urging the @PoliceZimbabwe to take immediate action against the perpetrators. We will not remain silent while human rights are violated.

Perpetrators:

Nicholas Kajese

Abraham Pasi

Ishmael Mada

JusticeForAllVictims #JusticeForTaku #JusticeForChidhakwa #JusticeForWomberaishe

CCC

