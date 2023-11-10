Sengezo Tshabangu Is Mnangagwa’s Son?

Shocking Revelation Suggests Family Connection Between Zambian Political Rogue Sengezo Tshabangu and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe’s internationally condemned political “imposter,” Sengezo Tshabangu is still to respond to published allegations that he is Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son.

In a stunning Zambian report, it has been alleged that Sengezo Tshabangu, who is arguably Zimbabwe’s most notorious political operative, is not only connected to President Emmerson Mnangagwa but is, in fact, his son. The revelation traces back to Mavis Tshabangu Chilenje, who served as ZANU PF President Mnangagwa’s personal secretary.

Mavis Tshabangu, originally from Gweru, shared a complex history with Mnangagwa. Despite not planning to marry him, she received child support from the current President after conceiving Sengezo during Mnangagwa’s tenure as Minister of State Security under Robert Mugabe.

Later, Mavis married Smart Chilenje, a Zambian national, and they left Sengezo in the custody of Mavis’ parents while starting a new life in Zambia. Sengezo maintained a close relationship with his father, visiting occasionally.

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that Sengezo Tshabangu played a covert role in the 2018 Zimbabwean elections, working as a secret operative for Mnangagwa. His mission was to infiltrate the opposition MDC, then led by the late Morgan Tsvangirayi, providing crucial information to his father.

Sengezo’s intelligence proved pivotal in gaining leverage over political rivals, particularly against Joice Mujuru, the Vice President at the time. Mnangagwa, then Minister of Social Amenities, ultimately secured the Ministry of Defence in 2006 and played a significant role in shaping the political landscape.

Sengezo’s loyalty and valuable insights from within the opposition helped President Mnangagwa navigate critical moments, such as the formation of the Government of National Unity in 2008. Currently, Sengezo is reportedly on a mission to secure a two-thirds majority for ZANU PF, supporting his father’s bid for a third term.

The unfolding allegation sheds suggestions on the intricate political maneuvers within Zimbabwe, exposing the extraordinary relationship between a father and his determined son.

The ZANU PF President, Mnangagwa is still to comment on the matter.

