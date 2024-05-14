Chevrons Edge Bangladesh

THE Chevrons finally tasted victory in the fifth and final T20 match against Bangladesh, winning by 8 wickets to regain lost pride in a match played this Sunday.

Despite losing the series 4-1, the team showed great spirit and determination to secure a consolation win.

Trailing 4-0, the Chevrons looked a totally different outfit showing exceptional discipline with Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza scoring twin tons to propel the Chevrons to an honor-restoring eight-wicket victory at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Bennett, who has been part of the top-performing Zimbabweans in the series, scored 70 runs off 49 deliveries, while Raza, who has not sparked all series long, came back to form scoring 72 runs not out to propel the Chevrons to 158-2 in 18.3 overs.

The score meant that the Chevrons crossed the Tigers’ score of 157 runs for six in 20 overs.

Bennett was instrumental in restricting the Bangla batters to that low total being the pick of the bowlers with two scalps for 20 runs in three overs, while Blessing Muzarabani showed up with the same number of wickets with two more runs in four overs to slowdown the Tigers’ power-hitting.

It was no surprise that Brian Bennett was named the man of the match, although his efforts were in vain as Zimbabwe were already trailing the five-match series four-nil prior to the victory.

Bennet was one of the top performers of the series for Zimbabwe alongside series debutant Jonathan Campbell as the veterans retreated during the sub-continent tour.

The 20-year-old scored 16 runs in the first match, before coming an inch closer to a half-ton scoring.

44 runs not out in the second, he however had a torrid time on the crease in the following two matches, while Campbell scored 105 runs for Zimbabwe to make up the top two batsmen in the series for the country.

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl, restricting Bangladesh to 157 for 6 in their 20 overs.

The win provided solace for the Chevrons with the hope they will utilise this series to build for future tours.

ZBC News

