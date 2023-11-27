Zahara Hospitalised Following ‘Liver Complication’

Spread the love

Multi-award-winning musician Zahara has reportedly been rushed to hospital after falling seriously ill at home according to Zimoja.

She has been in hospital for almost a week, a source close to her confirmed.

According to ZiMoja the Loliwe singer was first admitted to a medical ward, but her condition became worse and she was transferred to the ICU section of the private hospital in Johannesburg.”

The source also told ZiMoja that Zahara was admitted with liver complications and that she is receiving treatment.

“Her liver is severely scarred and she may need a liver transplant,” said a source close to her family to Zimoja.

-Zimoja

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...