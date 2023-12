I Have An Unbreakable Bond With ED: Chiwenga

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and l are one. We are bound together.

He has my blood and l have his blood. He is part of me and l am part of him”. – VP Dr C.G.D.N Chiwenga

Zanu PF

