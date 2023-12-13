Mavaza-Mthuli Triumphs As Best African Finance Minister Of 2023

Spread the love

By Dr. MASIMBA MAVAZA | On December 8th in London, Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube secured the title of the best African Finance Minister of the Year. This achievement was further embellished as Mthuli was honored among the 100 Most Reputable People at the two-day Global Reputation Forum, Reputable Bank, and Fintech Awards in Westminster, England.

The award bears witness to Zimbabwe’s endeavors to break free from the web of poverty and propel itself into economic development. Professor Ncube graciously accepted his accolade, presenting a paper and delivering a keynote address at the forum. Notably, this recognition follows the acknowledgment by Reputation Poll International, commending the Second Republic for sustaining over three percent economic growth post the devastating Covid-19 era and sanctions.

Guided by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe navigated through economic free fall, deploying resources to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite facing persistent propaganda and attacks, Professor NCUBE emerged as the best Finance Minister in Africa. Lord John Waverly, Chairman of Reputation Poll International, emphasized Mthuli’s ability to manage the Covid-19 crisis with minimal human losses despite a limited budget.

The Best Minister Award lauds government ministers demonstrating excellence in the public sector and successful initiatives for socio-economic advancement. Mthuli is now celebrated alongside finance greats like the late Bernard Chidzero for his daring and substantial microeconomic reforms, inspiring open debate and intellectual energy in the Treasury.

Mthuli’s acknowledgment in England was a testament to his national contribution. As he proudly received his award, flanked by the Zimbabwean ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Christian KATSANDE, Mthuli left an indelible mark in the halls of honor. Devoted to public service, Mthuli’s calm expertise and honesty guided Zimbabwe through the tumult of the global financial crisis, stabilizing the economy against all odds.

In financial services, Professor Mthuli earned praise not only for his achievements but also for being a gentle minister with a razor-sharp sense of humor. His success transcends personal glory, standing as a national achievement. Regardless of political views, Mthuli’s efforts during the financial crisis were pivotal in preventing Zimbabwe, if not the regional financial system, from collapsing.

Barely a year into his tenure, Mthuli navigated the worst financial crisis of the century, averting potential economic depression. Despite doubters and naysayers, Mthuli’s judgment was vindicated as he was voted the best minister in Africa. The Global Reputation Forum, Reputable Bank, and Fintech Awards celebrate officials effectively stimulating growth and stabilizing economies, recognizing Zimbabwe’s recent advances despite challenging circumstances.

Under Mthuli’s leadership, Zimbabwe’s economic profile significantly improved, witnessing a reduction in public debt and an enhanced credit rating. The country’s outlook upgraded from neutral to stable in the second half of the first term under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Finance Minister Mthuli.

Addressing a function attended by members of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom, Professor Ncube highlighted Zimbabwe’s steady economic growth and improved critical infrastructure under the Second Republic, even in the face of economic sanctions. The recent presentation of a (2024) Budget proposal aims to further improve Zimbabwe’s economy.

In an interview, Professor Ncube expressed his delight at being honored as the African Minister of the Year 2023 in the Global Reputation Poll. He emphasized the recognition of the Treasury team’s work in implementing economic policies and financial management, focusing on domestic resource mobilization to fund government programs.

Dignitaries at the high-level global forum included Bank of England’s Mr. Peter Kolade Fashesin-Souza, the Right Honourable Baroness Sandip Verma, Members of the House of Lords, global Transformational Expert Mr. Pierre Montersino, and Liberia’s senior adviser Mr. Joe Gene Mulbah.

Despite facing unwarranted criticism, Mthuli’s imaginative and courageous reforms significantly boosted Zimbabwe’s competitiveness and improved living standards. Zimbabwean economist Dr. R Sinyoro, commenting from the UK, applauded the award for validating President MNANGAGWA’s foresight in cabinet selection.

In conclusion, Mthuli’s recognition brings a pleasant Christmas surprise to Zimbabwe, underscoring his dedication to steering the nation toward economic triumphs.

*Contact: [email protected]*

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...