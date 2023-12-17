Botswana MPs Undress Mnangagwa

By- Botswana Members of Parliament have opposed a proposed agreement allowing travel between Botswana and Zimbabwe using national identity cards instead of passports.

While Botswana already has a similar arrangement with Namibia, legislators have clarified that they do not support extending it to Zimbabwe.

Emmerson Mnangagwa the President of Zimbabwe, announced the proposal during a visit to Botswana.

However, due to public backlash, the Minister of Labour and Home Affairs, Annah Mokgethi, clarified in Parliament that no signed agreement was in place, according to VOA News. Mokgethi said:

I wish to clarify this statement and set the record straight that there is no signed agreement to effect this initiative. Given this background, Batswana are assured that by a concept being appreciated by the two leadership does not mean the people of the two countries can now use their IDs to cross into their countries. There are processes and procedures to be undertaken to ensure and qualify validity of all necessary requirements for travel, locally, regionally, and internationally before implantation can take place. Most importantly upon adoption of acceptance of regulatory standards, the two countries will enter into a memorandum of agreement that has clauses including cancellation or exit in the event, concerns of violation arise during implementation.

Opposition leader Dithapelo Keorapetse said it was surprising that President Masisi had not consulted relevant stakeholders before making such a decision. He said:

We don’t know who President Masisi was representing when he reached this agreement with Mnangagwa or the government of Zimbabwe.

MP Wynter Mmolotsi raised concerns about the potential consequences of the arrangement, particularly in areas closer to the border, where there is already strain on resources due to an influx of Zimbabweans.

He pointed out that the health system in Francistown, a city near the border, is already overburdened, and opening up travel without proper consideration could exacerbate the situation.

Other MPs, like Unity Douw, questioned the practicality of using machine-readable identity cards instead of passports and wondered if it would create additional bureaucratic complications.

Some MPs suggested that Botswana prioritize negotiating passport-free travel agreements with countries like South Africa and Zambia before considering such an arrangement with Zimbabwe.

Due to the collapsed Zimbabwean economy, many Zimbabweans have sought opportunities in Botswana and other neighbouring countries including South Africa.

﻿The proposed scrapping of passport requirements between the two countries would primarily benefit Zimbabweans who have for decades been fleeing from the biting economy.

