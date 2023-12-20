Hopewell Chin’ono Criticises Trump Yet He’s Repeatedly Advised Army To Insurrect Against Chamisa 2018- 2023

Like the convict Donald Trump who incited citizens to insurrect in 2020, political activist Hopewell Chin’ono has repeatedly advised soldiers to insurrect against election winners, in 2018-19 he advised VP Chiwenga (own words) to go after the Chamisa-aligned-civil-society who he falsely accused of causing tension with the army, and in Jan 2023, he told a military officer that multiple election winner, Nelson Chamisa must be insurrected because according to him (Chin’ono), “Chamisa has shown that he’s incompetent,” (audio).

