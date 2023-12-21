Passengers run for dear life after stint with death

By A Correspondent- Commuters miraculously escaped unscathed when a kombi was hit by a locomotive after the driver failed to give way to the approaching train.

In a statement on X, the National Railways of Zimbabwe said the passengers and the driver fled from the scene and the police in Harare are investigating the case.

Members of the public and motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution on and around the railway line to avoid loss of life and injuries.

“A commuter omnibus carrying passengers was hit by a locomotive at the Paisley Road level crossing in Harare after the driver failed to give way to the approaching loco. The driver and all his passengers fled from the scene on foot. The matter is being investigated by the police.”

“As NRZ, we keep encouraging members of the public and motorists to exercise extreme caution on and around the railway line to avoid loss of life and injuries,” reads the statement. The Chronicle

