Rail- road level crossing accidents claim 16 in 2023

Spread the love

Sixteen people have died this year in rail-road level crossing accidents and suspected cases of suicide, according to the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).

People or vehicles crossing the tracks must always assume that a train is moving even if they cannot see or hear it, according to the NRZ.

“People put on earphones when walking on the tracks and there is a general perception that there are no trains but trains are moving. This is the reason why we are seeing these accidents,” said NRZ spokesperson, Andrew Kunambura.

Kunambura narrated that on December 3, 2023, a 25-year-old man was seriously injured after he was hit by a train while walking along the railway line at Mpopoma Transit Yard in Bulawayo.

“The man was putting on earphones and did not hear the approaching train. He sustained a broken hand and head injuries,” he said.

On December 11, 2022, a woman was hit and killed by a locomotive in a case of suspected suicide in Gweru.

“The incident occurred at the Amtec level crossing and police from Gweru Central Police Station attended the scene,” said the NRZ spokesperson.

Kunambura also narrated a “sad story” that took place on December 13, 2023, where a young man was run over by a train in Odzi and dragged for 20 metres.

“It is suspected he was hit by a passing train. His body was left on the track and was discovered when another train crew passing through the area was advised of a dead person on the tracks and stopped. His body was taken to the police,” he said.

Another incident occurred in Harare on the same day, said the NRZ spokesperson who said a commuter omnibus carrying passengers was hit by a locomotive at the Paisley Road level crossing after the driver failed to give way to the approaching train.

“The computer omnibus driver failed to observe the rules and raced against the locomotive to get to the crossing point resulting in the vehicle being hit. Fortunately, there were no fatalities. The driver and all his passengers fled from the scene on foot. As NRZ, we keep encouraging members of the public and motorists to exercise extreme caution on and around the railway line to avoid loss of life and injuries,” Kunambura said.

Kunambura lamented that NRZ had been recording such incidents almost every week since December and that was unsustainable.

“We will release the accurate figures of people that we have lost this year at crossing points but offhand I can say 16 people this year have died before we even end the year. This is an unsustainably high number,” he said.

The NRZ spokesperson added that in one incident, a couple was killed having sexual intercourse on the tracks .

“One day we had an unfortunate incident where a couple thought it was a wise decision to have a romantic night on the tracks. So you can see there is perception no trains are moving but as NRZ, we say since the first train arrived in this country in 1897, every day since then, a train has been moving,” Kunambura highlighted.

He also urged the media to raise awareness to “secure lives and make sure, we don’t continue losing lives under these circumstances.”

“When people have been hit by a train, the damage there is extensive,” noted the NRZ spokesperson.

Kunambura stated the NRZ was expanding its operations and that there would be more train activity in the country next year, so both people and vehicles needed to be cautious when crossing the railway.

“Let us be aware and alert whenever moving along the railway lines or at crossing points or any point on the tracks. Once on the line, whether you can see, hear or can’t see or hear the train, assume that there is a train. That’s our motto always – Assume there is a train coming and remove your earphones when crossing the tracks,” appealed the NRZ spokesperson. CITE

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...