I’m No Armed Robber- Freeman

Zimbabwean musician Freeman has vehemently denied any connection to armed robbery activities. Freeman, through his lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni, clarified that his association with the late Godknows Machingura, a South African music promoter slain by the police, was purely related to showbiz business.

According to Freeman, his interactions with Machingura began in 2017 when the latter promoted one of his shows in Durban, South Africa. The artist emphasized that Machingura’s involvement in his life was centered around the music industry, and he categorically refuted any allegations linking him to criminal activities.

Freeman’s camp highlighted that like many other local artists, they had performed in South Africa thanks to Machingura’s support. The musician insisted that his social media posts featuring Machingura were expressions of gratitude for the promoter’s sponsorship of one of his music videos, ‘Unobvuma Here,’ featuring Nox.

Machingura, who was based in Durban, had been known for promoting musicians from Zimbabwe and sharing photos with them on social media. However, the recent police report indicated that he was among the armed robbers shot by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, allegedly monitoring the movement of their target in Shamva.

Despite the shocking revelation, Freeman’s fans have rallied behind him, emphasizing that his role as a musician doesn’t imply involvement in criminal activities. Many argue that the intersection of crime and entertainment is not uncommon, with promoters occasionally engaging in shady deals. Fans believe Freeman, like other artists, may unknowingly be associated with individuals involved in criminal activities.

As the story unfolds, Freeman remains firm in asserting his innocence, maintaining that he is solely dedicated to his career in music and distancing himself from any criminal elements.

