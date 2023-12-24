Bob Nyabinde Funeral Details

By James Gwati- The late jazz legend known as “The Headmaster,” Bob Nyabinde, will be laid to rest on Tuesday, 26 December, in Kwekwe.

Nyabinde died Saturday afternoon after a long battle with diabetes. He had been battling diabetes since 2018, which greatly affected his health, particularly his eyesight.

During a private function at Leopard Rock Hotel in Vumba, where he was invited to perform by Tsitsi Mutasa, he first experienced dizziness. Unable to continue his performance, Nyabinde sought medical attention the following day.

His doctor informed him that his sugar levels were alarmingly high, and he was also experiencing vision problems. He was told that 20% of his vision had been lost due to his diabetes.

In 2021, Nyabinde suffered a stroke, further disrupting his long and illustrious music career. His health struggles had a significant impact on his ability to continue performing and sharing his musical talents with the world.

Below is the funeral program for the late great musician:

FUNERAL SERVICE at 814 Old Canaan Highfields

24/12/23 SUNDAY: 1800HRS to

2000HRS.

25/12 MONDAY

SERVICE AT PALOR:

Nyaradzo Charpel & Departure for Kwekwe.

EVENING SERVICES at home in kwekwe.

1096/16 Mbizo

26/12/23 TUESDAY

BURIAL.

