Is Zanu PF Planing To Eliminate Killer Zivhu?

By A Correspondent

Tough-talking former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu was involved in a terrible road crash near Plumtree on Christmas Day.

Zivhu revealed this in a short statement on X last night…

“Just had an accident now, along Plumtree road, if I don’t make it good bye guys…”

Only a few day ago Zivhu directly attacked Zanu PF heavyweights, accusing them of destroying the economy.

Observers say Zanu PF spooks are targeting Zivhu for exposing the regime’s glaring errors.

