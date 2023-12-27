Is Zanu PF Planing To Eliminate Killer Zivhu?
27 December 2023
By A Correspondent
Tough-talking former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu was involved in a terrible road crash near Plumtree on Christmas Day.
Zivhu revealed this in a short statement on X last night…
“Just had an accident now, along Plumtree road, if I don’t make it good bye guys…”
Only a few day ago Zivhu directly attacked Zanu PF heavyweights, accusing them of destroying the economy.
Observers say Zanu PF spooks are targeting Zivhu for exposing the regime’s glaring errors.