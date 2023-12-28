Zim’s Got Only 2 Shining Multi-Award Winners, Hopewell And Auxillia, And Only One Multi-Election Winner Who’s Mocked By These 2, Chamisa

Zimbabwe's got only 2 muti-award winners since the coup: Auxillia and Hopewell, who always shine, and one multi-election-winner, Nelson Chamisa who never shines — HIGHLANDER (@johnhighlanderz) December 28, 2023

By Yeu Chirwama | The Zimbabwean landscape presents a fascinating study of irony and contrast. The nation boasts only two multi-award winners who consistently shine in their fields, while its sole multi-election winner struggles to achieve the same level of acclaim and validation. This paradox highlights the complexities and challenges within Zimbabwe’s sociopolitical and cultural fabric, offering a unique perspective on success and recognition in different spheres of influence.

