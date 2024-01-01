Winky D Dises Holy Ten & His Political Handlers

By Showbiz Reporter- Multiple award-winning Zimbabwean Dancehall artist Winky D, a.k.a. Wallace Chirumiko’s performance reached its pinnacle on December 31, 2023, at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), during his latest offering, Ghettocracy.

Celebrating a remarkable “2 Decades of Excellence,” the event was not merely a musical spectacle; it became a testament to Winky D’s iconic career in the music industry.

Regarded by many as the leading Zimdancehall artist, Winky D attracted an overwhelming crowd, leading to hundreds of disappointed fans being turned away due to the sell-out of tickets.

The night unfolded with a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean melodies intertwined with reggae and dancehall beats, showcasing Winky D’s unique musical prowess.

The politically charged lyrics, addressing social issues such as injustice, poverty, and corruption, resonated with the audience, establishing him as one of Zimbabwe’s veteran and greatest artists.

A highlight of the evening was Winky D’s performance of his powerful track “Ibotso” from the album Eureka, delving into corruption and the misuse of public resources by a select elite.

The song, however, has faced backlash from authorities, resulting in threats and bans on certain radio stations.

Winky D did not shy away from controversy, taking a direct swipe at fellow artist Holy Ten, with whom he collaborated on “Ibotso.”

Holy Ten distanced himself from the song’s lyrics following criticism from ZANU PF.

This move added further fuel to the fire surrounding Winky D’s bold commentary through his music.

The artist’s lyrical prowess extended beyond the stage, as he delved into the controversial August 2023 elections and claimed that his songs had been banned on local radio.

The musician passionately addressed the harsh economic realities faced by millions of Zimbabweans, forcing them to seek opportunities abroad.

However, the journey to this moment of triumph for Winky D has not been without challenges.

On March 4, 2023, police officers stormed the stage during one of his live performances, shutting down the show in an attempt to intimidate the artist due to his critical commentary.

Winky D’s Ghettocracy show, a confluence of musical brilliance and unyielding social commentary, not only celebrated his illustrious career but also solidified his reputation as an artist unafraid to speak truth to power.

