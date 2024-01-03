‘Poisoned’ Maxwell Chikumbutso Avoids Other Inventors And Spends 8 Years Secretly Meeting Mnangagwa Who Fooled Army Saying He’s Been Poisoned By Bob

FRAUD ALERT: MAXWELL CHIKUMBUTSO

By Investigate Correspondent| On Tue 2nd Jan 2024, a businessman phoned ZimEye saying a Nigerian Govenor wishes to sponsor the self proclaimed inventor Maxwell Chikumbutso and they are requesting his contacts.

ZimEye provided an expert verification service over Mr Chikumbutso and the summary report is as follows:

For 8 years Maxwell Chikumbutso says the govt of Zimbabwe will arrest him over his free-energy chopper, drone, and car; His helicopter could by now have ambulance-d thousands of accident victims and 8 years later he’s busy enjoying meetings with Africa’s worst dictator and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga; Upon visiting his home, ZimEye finds his residential property obtaining ZESA electricity supply like all other ordinary citizens. Our reporter asks to purchase one of his drones, and his response is that he is afraid of getting arrested for flying drones without permission, something which govt critics like Winky D and Simba Chikanza do even onto the President’s office window without hindrance. He says he cannot produce the car he showed the @SABCNews in 2015, because he dismantled it, and the chopper he also displayed back then is nowhere to be seen.

In interviews with ZimEye, he talks more about poison attacks against him than explaining any of his inventions. For years he has convinced people that inventors especially Africans who defy the laws of science are poisoned, while contemporary local Africans of his age group like Zimbabwean @william_sachiti and the SAn @elonmusk are producing their automative inventions without hindrance. ZimEye has for 8 years been ready to set up meetings of Chikumbutso with tried and tested industry colleagues- ZimEye has offered to help connect Chikumbutso with Sachiti and Elon Musk, who are busy producing their inventions while Chikumbutso instead of teaming up with these real-scientific innovators, choses rather to spend 8 years secretly meeting Emmerson Mnangagwa, who seized state power by fooling the army that he had been poisoned in November 2017.

In the interview (video below), he reveals to ZimEye that the Americans who visited him and claimed to have tested his free electricity, are no scientists at all, they are just fiction movie (sci-fi) producers.

Max Chikumbutso also revealed that he is connected to and regularly meets false prophets the likes of the GoldMafia implicated, Uebert Angel, and Emmanuel Makandiwa. He was asked about his suggestions to appoint Uebert Angel the Prime Minister Of Zimbabwe, which he denied.

That Chikumbutso chooses to spend years meeting a political trickster, fiction film producers, and false prophets seems to speak a lot about his priorities and the nature of his free energy invention, that it is mere imaginative science fiction upon which he generates Internet fame.

So far, every person who has met Chikumbutso intending to sponsor his inventions, has died in highly suspicious circumstances: the dead Angolan who gave him USD120,000 and Marry Chiwenga’s cousin, Genius Kadungure.

ZimEye’s advisory on Maxwell Chikumbutso is to stay away from him and if one wishes to do anything, whatever that is, it has to be the task of exposing his trickeries which have been accompanied by the death of at least 2 prominent people.- ZimEye

