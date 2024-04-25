Chivayo Vehicle Buying Spree Continues

Source : Wicknell Chivayo

ALL THE WAY FROM MATEBELELAND , today I want to appreciate Mrs Happiness Sibanda.

She’s a liberation war hero who was a member of the LMG choir in Zambia and is one of the remaining members and is still performing at most national events…

She is a member of the war veterans association at the national level and also performed at the recent independence gala…

CONGRATULATIONS to you my sister , Your continued support and commitment to entertain us a national events before and after the elections can not go unnoticed.

Please go to ENTERPRISE CAR SALES and see Madzibaba Chipaga , i have just paid $45000 for your TOYOTA HILUX GD6 double cab and its ready for collection.

Enjoy your new car…On another note on yesterday’s list I mistakenly forgot one champion Tinotenda Nyamandu Chibage who runs ZANU PF MIDLANDS NEWS DESK.

Thank you for keeping us well updated on party news , Please also go and see Madzibaba Chipaga and collect your TOYOTA AQUA…I remain committed to proving the point that we are the government , we are the Army ,we are the people ,we are ruling party and we are the only political party with loyal members that can buy other members cars like sweets… NO OTHER PARTY CAN DO SO…

ZANU PF HUCHI…ZANU PF CHIORORO… EDELIVERS…EDWORKS…

