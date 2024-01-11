Super Eagles In Turmoil

By Sports Correspondent

Nigeria face a setback as Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface is sidelined from the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 (Afcon) due to a groin injury.

Nice striker Terem Moffi steps in, pending approval from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and agreement with his French Ligue 1 club.

Boniface joins a growing list of Nigerian players, including Taiwo Awoniyi and Wilfred Ndidi, forced to miss Afcon 2023 due to injuries.

Despite concerns about Kelechi Iheanacho’s fitness, he is expected to recover in time for the tournament, set to kick off on January 13 and run until February 11.

