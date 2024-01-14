Tragic Collision Kills 6

By A Correspondent

In a devastating incident on the Mutare-Masvingo highway, six individuals lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries when a haulage truck, experiencing brake failure, collided with a stationary Mazda BT50 vehicle.

The unfortunate accident was confirmed by Mr. John Misi, the Acting Director of Local Government Services in Manicaland.

According to Mr. Misi, four people perished at the scene, one succumbed to injuries on the way to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, and the sixth individual passed away upon admission.

Currently, seven injured individuals are receiving medical attention at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital.

The community mourns the loss of lives and hopes for the swift recovery of those injured.

