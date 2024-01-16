Defend Own Country: Zanu PF Heavyweight

ZANU PF has expressed its readiness to reclaim local authority seats in Chiredzi Central Constituency left vacant after recalls by Sengezo Tshabangu.

During a ZANU PF Masvingo Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Chiredzi, Masvingo Provincial Chairperson Robson Mavenyengwa announced the party’s mobilization teams are actively working to garner support for the upcoming local authority by-elections.

“We’ve gathered here in Chiredzi due to by-elections in Ward 6 and Ward 7 in Chiredzi Central. These wards were previously CCC-led, but due to internal confusion within CCC, their councillors were recalled. We see this as an opportunity to retain these seats.”

ZANU PF Politburo member Lovemore Matuke urged Chiredzi party members to strive to retain the contested seats in Wards 6 and 7.

“Some individuals consistently speak negatively about our country, and we must counteract that by loving and working for our nation. President Mnangagwa often emphasizes that nations are built by their own people.

Let’s work collectively to retain the local seats in Wards 6 and 7 and develop those areas.”Additionally, the Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, outlined various developmental projects slated for the province this year.”

In Masvingo Province, sectors like tourism, mining, agriculture,

human capital development, innovation, digital economy, housing delivery, social protection, devolution, and decentralization will contribute to our development. Achieving progress in these sectors will lead to the overall development of our province.

The meeting also featured insights from the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development, Professor Amon Murwira, who highlighted the impact of the higher and tertiary education sector in Masvingo’s development.

“Focusing on heritage-based education, Masvingo Province has initiatives like the Mapfura Amarula beneficiation in Rutenga, GZU Innovation Hub producing various products from local resources, and the GZU Innovation Centre for Dry Land Agriculture in Chivi, impacting cropping mechanisms in harsh weather environments.”

Post-meeting, ZANU PF’s leadership actively campaigned for the party’s local authority candidates in Chiredzi, gearing up for the forthcoming by-elections scheduled for the 3rd of the next month.

