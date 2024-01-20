Mnangagwa Rushes To Attend Zim-Style Rigged DRC Presidential Inauguration

By Political reporter- Zimbabwe’s caretaker-president, Mnangagwa, has rushed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to attend the inauguration of that controversially elected president-elect, Felix Tshisekedi.

The ceremony, scheduled at Martyrs Stadium in the capital, Kinshasa, Saturday, follows opposition parties’ contestations of Tshisekedi’s victory, accusing the incumbent of rigging.

Like Zimbabwe’s August 23 polls, the December 20 DRC elections were riddled with serious irregularities, including delays and allegations of ballot stuffing.

Despite the election management body declaring Tshisekedi the winner with 73.47 percent of the vote, regional and international election observer missions condemned the election, echoing sentiments expressed during Zimbabwe’s contested polls.

