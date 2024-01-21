Man Arrested For Kidnapping 25 Pupils

By A Correspondent

In a recent development, the Zimbabwe Republic Police apprehended a man accused of kidnapping 25 pupils from David Livingston Primary School in Harare.

The national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect was taken into custody in Macheke last night.

According to reports, the Early Childhood Development (ECD) learners were purportedly abducted on Thursday afternoon by a commuter omnibus driver responsible for their transportation to Kuwadzana after school.

While the arrest has been made, the motive behind the kidnapping remains unclear, prompting ongoing investigations by the police to shed light on the circumstances surrounding this disturbing incident.

