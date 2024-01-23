Is Salah’s AFCON Journey Cut Short?

Spread the love

Mohamed Salah’s 2023 AFCON campaign may be in jeopardy after a recent update on his muscle injury. Sustained during the 2-2 draw with Ghana, Salah underwent a scan the following day, revealing a more severe injury than initially thought.

Initially projected to miss only two games, including the final Group B fixture and the Round of 16 contest, Liverpool’s statement disclosed a graver situation. Salah is set to undergo an intensive rehabilitation program at the AXA Training Centre with Liverpool’s medical team.

The injury, worse than anticipated, occurred in the first half of the match against Ghana. An agreement with the Egyptian FA allows Salah to receive treatment in Liverpool.

The aim is to expedite his return for both club and country, providing an opportunity for an AFCON comeback if Egypt advances further.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, indicated a recovery timeframe of 21-28 days. With Egypt securing a spot in the AFCON Round of 16, this setback could potentially mark the conclusion of Salah’s 2023 AFCON journey.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...