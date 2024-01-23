Mangudya, Crypto Opportunities | OPEN LETTER

Spread the love

## Hende Moto Inc.

23 January 2024

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe

Attention: Governor

Dear Governor

I am writing to you today on behalf of Hende Moto Inc., a Zimbabwean vehicle assembly company based in Kwekwe, to express our strong interest in exploring the possibility of launching a Bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) or the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

As you know, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have gained significant traction worldwide in recent years, offering alternative investment opportunities and financial inclusion benefits. We believe that Zimbabwe has the potential to become a regional leader in the cryptocurrency space, and a Bitcoin ETF would be a major step forward in achieving this goal.

We understand that there are currently no Bitcoin ETFs listed on either the VFEX or the ZSE. However, we are confident that, with the proper guidance and support from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, we can develop a compliant and successful ETF product that meets the highest regulatory standards.

We are actively seeking partnerships with reputable custodians, investment banks, and other financial institutions with expertise in the cryptocurrency and ETF markets. We are also committed to working closely with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to ensure that our proposed ETF complies with all applicable regulations and safeguards the interests of investors.

To facilitate our exploration of this initiative, we kindly request a meeting with you and your team at your earliest convenience. During this meeting, we would be honored to discuss our proposal in more detail, answer any questions you may have, and seek your valuable guidance on the regulatory framework and approval process for launching a Bitcoin ETF in Zimbabwe.

We are confident that a Bitcoin ETF would be a positive development for both Hende Moto Inc. and the Zimbabwean financial sector as a whole. We are committed to working collaboratively with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to make this vision a reality.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to hearing from you soon.

Sincerely,

Devine Mafa

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...