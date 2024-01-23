Zanu PF Celebrates Tshabangu Donation
23 January 2024
By Political Reporter- Zanu PF has won five wards uncontested well before the 3 February by-elections after the CCC rebel Sengezo Tshabangu failed to field candidates.
CCC won the wards in August 2023, and Tshabangu recalled the councillors using Zanu PF’s blessings.
Tshabangu recently obtained a High Court order barring the recalled candidates, who had been sponsored by CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his allies, from running in the by-elections.