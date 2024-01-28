Zanu PF Abandons Supporters?

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a courtroom filled with tension, Magistrate Tariro Linnet Mudzingo granted ZWL$100,000 bail to 11 illegal settlers from Mushandike Resettlement Village 18 B and Village 19 B, falling under the jurisdictions of Chief Charumbira and Chief Bere.

Families, who had established homes in these areas for up to three decades, anxiously awaited their fate.

The accused, apprehended by officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, along with the Police, include Mubaiwa Madzivire (42), Chipiwa Musara (64), Gift Mheni (39), Raymond Marondedze (49), Innocent Matewe (53), Edmore Gotosa (46), Neby Mazani (59), Rose Mukondodzi (51), Tamson Mazani, Josias Mazani (34), and Moline Mabvera. They face charges of occupying gazetted land.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...