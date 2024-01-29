Egypt Crash Out Of AFCON

Sports Correspondent

In a nail-biting Africa Cup of Nations last-16 encounter at San Pedro on Sunday, Congo DR emerged victorious in a thrilling 8-7 penalty shootout against Egypt.

The tension escalated after a 1-1 draw, with Egypt’s goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal missing a crucial penalty, hitting the crossbar.

Lionel Mpasi, his counterpart, capitalized on the opportunity, leading to Egypt’s exit from the tournament.

Meschack Elia initially gave DR Congo the lead with a close-range header, but Mostafa Mohamed equalized with a penalty just before halftime.

Extra time saw Egypt reduced to ten men as Mohamed Hamdy received a red card.

Despite missing key player Mohamed Salah due to injury, Egypt defended resolutely, forcing the game into a shootout.

The jubilant Congolese will now face Guinea in the quarter-finals in Abidjan on Friday, marking a significant triumph and setting the stage for their upcoming challenge.

This victory holds historical weight, as it marks the first time in 50 years that DR Congo has defeated Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, reminiscent of their triumph in the semi-finals half a century ago when they lifted the trophy.

