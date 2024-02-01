Mohadi Says ZANU PF’s Winning

Gweru, Zimbabwe – Vice-President Kembo Mohadi has expressed strong confidence in Zanu-PF’s anticipated victory in the forthcoming local authority and National Assembly by-elections scheduled for Saturday. Speaking through Zanu-PF National Commissar Mike Bimha at a major rally in Mkoba 13, Gweru, VP Mohadi highlighted the party’s significant achievements and its deep connection with the citizens across the nation.

The Vice-President’s remarks were aimed at rallying support for Zanu-PF’s candidate in the Mkoba North constituency, Edgar Ncube, emphasizing the party’s crucial role in the country’s socio-economic development. Ncube faces competition from Patrick Tayiya of DOP, after the Citizens Coalition for Change’s candidate was disqualified.

VP Mohadi pointed to major projects such as the nearing completion of the Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco) plant and the Gwayi-Shangani dam project as evidence of Zanu-PF’s commitment to national progress. He stressed the importance of voting for Zanu-PF to continue the developmental trajectory under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

Addressing the challenges faced by urban residents, including water shortages and road conditions, Mohadi reassured that Zanu-PF is dedicated to addressing these issues head-on. He attributed last year’s electoral support in the Midlands province to the electorate’s recognition of Zanu-PF’s vision and governance.

With a call for unity and focus on the party’s long-term goals, VP Mohadi discouraged any internal conflicts and emphasized the collective effort required for Zanu-PF’s continued success. He also mentioned the party’s decision to reorganize its structure, prioritizing the strengthening of its base over immediate electoral concerns.

As the country gears up for the by-elections, Zanu-PF’s leadership remains optimistic about reinforcing its position through demonstrated development initiatives and a clear message of progress and unity.

