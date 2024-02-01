We Exist To Win Polls – Zanu PF

State media

Obert Mpofu, the Secretary General of ZANU PF, emphasized that the party’s primary purpose is to win elections during the Policy and Coordinating meeting at the Party headquarters this Monday.

Mpofu stated, “ZANU PF, as a political party, exists to win elections.

I urge comrades to continue their hard work to ensure that we attain as many seats as possible.”

Reflecting on recent developments, Mpofu mentioned, “This past week has been interesting and eventful. There are reports of Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC, resigning from his own party, and rumors suggest his loyalists are leaving Parliament, potentially triggering by-elections.

We await the outcome and full implications of Chamisa’s decision, closely monitoring the situation.”

ZANU PF Spokesperson Ambassador Chris Mutsvangwa added his perspective, asserting that CCC has lost momentum, riding on the ZCTU, a creation of ZANU PF.

Mutsvangwa concluded, “It’s time for Chamisa to realize that his game is up. They have run out of steam and lost their way, especially with a man who was a 100-meter runner. They have thrown in the towel.”

