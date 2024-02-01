Zanu PF Grabs Community Project

The central government has played a pivotal role in securing over 50 tractors from Belarus for Harare’s refuse collection efforts.

Aligned with the Operation Chenesa Harare initiative, spearheaded by the government, this procurement aims to address the mounting issue of uncollected garbage in the capital.

Councillor Jacob Mafume, commissioning 31 of the 52 tractors obtained through the government’s collaboration with Belarus, expressed commitment to complementing national development efforts.

He emphasized the collaborative nature of the work between the city council and the government, pledging ongoing cooperation to restore Harare’s status as the “Sunshine City.”

Bison Agro Machinery CEO Mr Leanid Pinchuk assured that the tractors’ kits are locally available, streamlining repair and maintenance processes with workshops and trained personnel based in Zimbabwe.

This initiative aligns with the government’s successful Operation Chenesa Harare, resulting in the effective clearance of waste dumps across the capital.

The ruling ZANU PF party has also embraced this effort, extending it to grassroots levels, as seen in Harare West constituency’s Ward 16.Residents expressed enthusiasm for President’s leadership in revitalizing Harare’s cleanliness, citing the positive impact on their communities.

ZANU PF Ward 16 Aspiring Candidate, Arnold Kudakwashe Mhembere, acknowledged the President’s vision in spearheading clean-up campaigns nationwide and took the initiative to the grassroots level.

The government’s commitment extends to a sustainable clean cities program, addressing hygienic conditions and tackling the challenge of waste dumps, particularly in response to the increased incidence of cholera cases.

