Zanu PF, Tshabangu Steal Opposition Seats

Spread the love

Source : State media

Zanu PF party stole victory in all six National Assembly constituencies during Saturday’s by-elections, solidifying its control with a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

The victorious constituencies include Chegutu West, Seke, Goromonzi South, Mkoba North, Pelandaba-Tshabalala, and Zvimba East, as confirmed by Mr Utloile Silaigwana, the Chief Elections Officer of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Additionally, the ruling party secured victory in 20 out of 23 contested Wards, further strengthening its electoral dominance, while three Wards were claimed by the opposition.

Zanu PF also secured wins in five uncontested constituencies, a result of candidate removals from the CCC after a High Court ruling.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...