Broos Confirms Commitment to Bafana Bafana Despite Afcon Heartbreak

Sports Correspondent

Following South Africa’s semifinal loss to Nigeria in the 2023 Afcon tournament, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has addressed speculation about his future with the team.

South Africa faced a tough defeat, losing 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time. Despite the disappointment, Broos remains committed to his role as head coach.

In a statement after the match, Broos clarified his stance, stating, “First of all, I never said that I should stop – I never said it. It was only when you talk about my age and then I think it’s normal that you think about ‘yeah, maybe it’s time that I’m going to stop’. But I never said that I was going to stop or that I stop.”

He emphasized his satisfaction with the team’s progress, stating, “I’m very happy in my job as I said a few days ago.

The guys give me a lot of satisfaction, a lot. I’m proud as a coach to be a coach of that team. So the rest the future will tell us.”

Broos’s declaration reaffirms his dedication to guiding Bafana Bafana forward, despite the setback in the tournament.

