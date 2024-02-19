Caps United Target Billiat

CAPS United have joined the race to sign former Warriors star Khama Billiat, with Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe insisting the on-demand winger has ‘unfinished business’ with the Harare giants.

Billiat (33), has been without a club since he parted ways with Kaizer Chiefs in July last year and multiple reports have linked the Aces Youth Academy graduate with a return to Zimbabwe.

While Dynamos are believed to be the favorites to land Billiat’s s signature, his former club CAPS have entered the fray, expressing keen interest in signing the diminutive winger.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe, who gave Billiat his debut for the Green Machine when the Mufakose-bred winger was on loan from Aces back in 2010, insists it would be an honour to have him back in the green and white strip.

“I have known Khama since he was 15-years old and I have always believed in his abilities as a footballer. It would be a very big honour to have him back,” said Chitembwe after CAPS’ pre-season friendly against Northern Region Division One side Mwos today.

Soccer24 News

