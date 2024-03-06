Bill Antonio Suffers Terrible Injury

Bill Antonio’s season is over after suffering a serious injury on Saturday in the Belgian Pro League.

The KV Mechelen star will be out of action for six to eight months after scans showed that he ruptured his ACL.

A statement by Mechelen reads: “Bill Antonio tore his cruciate ligament in the game against Cercle Brugge, and will not play again this season. He faces a rehabilitation period of 6 to 9 months.”

The injury comes as huge blow to the youngster who was enjoying his breakthrough season.

Antonio got promoted to the senior team this season and quickly became a regular in the first XI.

The Zimbabwe international was rewarded with a new three-year-contract last week.

