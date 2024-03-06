Zimuto Defends Marathon Championship

BLACK Rhinos Athletics Club’s Tendai Zimuto successfully defended his title at the 4th edition of the CBZ Marathon held at Old Georgians Sports Club this Sunday.

Zimuto’s victory comes as he recovers from an injury and now pushing towards qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Competing against 12 other athletes in the men’s 42km race, Zimuto crossed the finish line first with a time of 2 hours, 18 minutes, and 38 seconds.

The athlete expressed optimism about achieving Olympic qualification as he is currently training with fellow Olympian hopeful Isaac Mpofu.

“Currently, I’m in camp with Isaac Mpofu who already qualified for the Olympics and he is helping me prepare and i think I’m on the right track. Winning this marathon championship will make me keep going as i look forward to qualify for the Olympics, he said.

In the women’s 42km race, Rudo Mhonderwa of Cadence Club secured the top spot with a time of 2 hours, 54 minutes, and 28 seconds.

“I’m very happy to win this, I was not looking forward to winning, but was mainly focusing on improving my time so that i can be competitive in other major tournaments, said Mhonderwa.

Other notable results include Munyaradzi Katiyo retaining his title in the 10km wheelchair race, Stella Jongwe winning the 21km women’s race, Oslin Murambidzi claiming the 10km women’s title, and Tsitsi Musa clinching the 5km race.

