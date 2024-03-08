Malawi Ready For Four Nations Tournament

Malawi have named their preliminary squad for the four-nation tournament to be played during the international break between March 18-26.

The Flames’ provisional selection includes twenty-seven locally-based players.

The team will hold a two-week camp in Blantyre before moving to Lilongwe, where the tournament will take place.

Head coach Patrick Mabedi will then add foreign-based stars to the selection.

No one will be dropped and all selected players will take part in the tournament.

Other teams taking part in the four-nation event are Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Austin Chirambo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers)

Defenders: Mark Lameck (Silver Strikers), Dannie Chimbalanga (MAFCO), Chimwemwe Nkhoma (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Stanley Sanudi (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers), Yamikani Mologeni (FCB Nyasa Bullets), Alex Kambilinya (Wakawaka Tigers), Blessings Mpokera (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Joseph Balakasi, (Dedza Dynamos)

Midfielders: Chrispin Mapemba (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve), Wisdom Mpinganjira (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Francisco Madinga (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Chimwemwe Idana (Silver Strikers), Lloyd Aaron (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Patrick Mwaungulu (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Lanjesi Nkhoma (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Yankho Singo (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Wongani Lungu (Ekwendeni Hammers), Patrick Macheso (Silver Strikers)

Strikers: Olson Kanjira (Kamuzu Barracks), Christopher Kumwembe (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers), Ephraim Kondowe (FCB Nyasa Big Bullets), Clement Nyondo (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

