Police Seize Guns In Beitbridge, Barely A Week After Bomb Threat

By A Correspondent

In a recent operation, the Zimbabwe Republic Police made a significant discovery, seizing a cache of firearms from a bus headed for Harare. The weapons were intercepted at Beitbridge, a key border crossing point between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

According to a government source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, the police recovered a startling array of weaponry from the bus.

“POLICE have recovered 30 pistols, 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition which were smuggled from South Africa into Zimbabwe aboard a crossborder bus,” the source revealed.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by authorities in combating illegal firearms trafficking across borders.

Zimbabwe has grappled with issues of gun violence and smuggling for years, with firearms often finding their way into the hands of criminals, exacerbating security concerns in the region.In response to the seizure, law enforcement agencies have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on illicit arms trafficking.

Furthermore, authorities have called on members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information related to firearms trafficking.

“Community involvement is crucial in our efforts to combat this threat,” emphasized a senior official in the Ministry of Justice.

“By working together, we can prevent these deadly weapons from falling into the wrong hands and ensure the safety of our citizens.”

The seizure of guns and ammunition from the Harare-bound bus serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing need for robust law enforcement measures to address the proliferation of illegal firearms.

As authorities continue to intensify their efforts to combat arms trafficking, cooperation and coordination at both the national and regional levels will be essential in curbing this threat to public safety.

