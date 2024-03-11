Tshabangu Donates More Seats to Zanu PF

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the results of two by-elections that were held on 09 March 2024.

ZANU PF won both Local Authority seats that were previously held by the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

By-elections were held in Ward 4, Chinhoyi Municipality and Ward 36, City of Harare.

According to ZEC, in Harare’s Ward 36, ZANU PF candidate Hilda Ruzani won with 1 202 votes.

Two other candidates, who were both independent candidates, Lovejoy Chitengu and Loveness Gomba, polled 1 115 and 289 votes, respectively.

Chitengu served for a short period as Harare mayor after he was reportedly handpicked by former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chitengu and his predecessor, Ian Makone, were both recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu posing as CCC Interim Secretary General.

In Ward 4, Chinhoyi Municipality, ZANU PF candidate Ignatius Zvigadza received 728 votes, Archbold Muzanenhamo (Independent), garnered 675 votes, and Ignatius Chari (Independent), won 13 votes.

A CCC faction led by Tshabangu, which triggered the by-elections after recalling councillors elected in the 23 August 2023 general elections, failed to field candidates for the two Wards.

